Family event celebrates international Black history

On Saturday, the African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted “Black History is Now!” as part of their Family Fun Day series, featuring a traditional Ghanaian dance workshop, arts and crafts activities and Black history trivia.

Stephanie Amma Young, a dance and fine art teacher from West Mount Airy, wore a traditional kente print garb, which is a traditional cloth worn by Ghanaian royalty. Young taught attendees kpanlogo, a social dance from Ghana.

“‘Black history is now’ means knowing who you are as an African-American person, and participating in what your culture and heritage is now,” Young said.

Storyteller Terri Niteowl-Lyons, 58, of West Oak Lane, hosted a trivia game.

She said the power of children and the youth can create change in the world, like Ruby Bridges, a civil-rights activist who was the first African-American child who was the first to intergrate in elementary school in the South, according to the National Women's History Museum, and Birmingham Children's Crusade did.

“I want our young people to understand the power that they have within to do something good for themselves and their community,” Niteowl-Lyons added.

“Ruby Bridges, the [Birmingham] Children’s Crusade, the Freedom Riders, they were young people who changed their community and the country,” Niteowl-Lyons said. “I want our young people to understand the power that they have within to do something good for themselves and their community.”