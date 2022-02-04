Feb. 4: Who are Temple football’s new recruits?

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesdays at 12 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Temple football added 12 recruits including seven high schoolers and five transfers as new head coach Stan Drayton hopes to rebuild the program. Dante Collinelli, Chief Copy Editor at The Temple News, breaks down the recruits and what they’ll bring to the field for the Owls

On Wednesday, Mia Davis became the all-time leading scorer for Temple women’s basketball. Sam O’Neal, women’s basketball beat reporter at The Temple News, joins the show to discuss her historic performance.