February 12: Reaching for Top 4

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

Men’s basketball play has been erratic recently, with the last four games being a win, loss, win, loss. With struggles on defense, they are reaching for a top-four seed in the AAC tournament. Women’s basketball is 1-3 since the last episode as they struggle to maintain leads and compete with teams at the top of the conference. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.