February 12: Reaching for Top 4

Men’s basketball play has been erratic recently, with the last four games being a win, loss, win, loss. With struggles on defense, they are reaching for a top-four seed in the AAC tournament. Women’s basketball is 1-3 since the last episode as they struggle to maintain leads and compete with teams at the top of the conference. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
Be the first to comment