RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

With a $1 million increase to Temple’s Health and Wellness Division, Assistant Opinion Editor Molly Fiske explains why Temple should be offering harm reduction resources as part of its recent expansion.

The Temple University Graduate Students’ Association, among many other labor groups, are currently striking for higher wages. The Temple News’ Editor-In-Chief Lawrence Ukenye joins us to give us all the details.