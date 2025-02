RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

In January, an executive order moved to end federal backing for work connected with diversity, equity, and inclusion. Jadon George talks about Students rethinking entering government and the nonprofit world. The Education Department released a letter saying schools must eliminate DEI initiatives within 14 days. Evelyn Blower talks about how Temple is reviewing their policies. All this and more on this week’s new episode of RePrint, now available on Spotify and YouTube.