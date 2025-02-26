February 26: Managing without key players

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. Men’s basketball is on a six-game losing streak, losing four of these games since our last episode. Women’s basketball has a lot of momentum heading into the final three games, and their play heading into the tournament is hopeful. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.