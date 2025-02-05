February 5: New Immigration Polices Spark Fear

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

President Donald Trump’s executive order to begin mass deportation of undocumented immigrants has sparked fear among students. News Editor Evelyn Blower talks about how Temple is responding to the ICE sightings in Philadelphia and what is being done for international students. Features Editor Bayleh Alexander tells the story of a student who immigrated to this country five years ago and what they fear about these new policies. All this and more on this week’s new episode of RePrint now available on Spotify and Youtube.