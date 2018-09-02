Field Hockey loses fourth straight

The Owls have now lost four straight games following a 2-0 loss to Fairfield University.



Despite outshooting Fairfield (3-1), 15-14, Temple University (0-4) couldn’t come away with the victory Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field.



“We’ve got to play with more confidence,” Freeman said. “We’re a talented team, and I think sometimes we just get flustered.”



Temple took a step in the right direction statistically but were unable to get the results they wanted.



The Owls led the opposing team in shots for the first time all season and took the same number of penalty corners, five, as the Stags. Even with tallying more shots than their opponent, coach Marybeth Freeman believes the Owls can capitalize better.



“It’s one thing to go through the motions of getting the shots,” Freeman said. “And I think it’s another thing to be smarter when we have those opportunities. So it’s not just about getting the shots, but it’s coupling it with vision and seeing where the goalkeeper is not.”



Fairfield scored three minutes and nine seconds into the game. Sophomore midfielder Meghann Maguire took advantage of the chaos in the circle to put a rebound past senior goalkeeper Chloe Johnson.



Juniors midfielder Kathryn Edgar and forward Cristen Barnett both attempted four shots. Edgar, one of the Owls’ three captains this year, now leads the team in shots with 11 on the season.



“Obviously we created more opportunities because we got in the circle more,” Freeman said.



“We just kept going when we had the chance,” Edgar said. “We wanted to get anything off to get a corner, a rebound, or a shot on goal.”



Temple will look for their first win on Friday, Sept 7, at Lafayette College.



“Once we have a breakthrough it’s definitely going to lift everyone’s heads up,” Edgar said. “We’re always ready to fight forward, we never give up.”