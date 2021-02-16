Finding the perfect match

The Pennsylvania SPCA brought adoptable cats to Philadelphia Brewing Company for a Meowentine’s Day cat adoption event.

16 February 2021 Live in Philly, Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives
Short Whiskers, an adoptable cat from PSPCA, sits in his cage at the Meowentine’s Day cat adoption event at Philadelphia Brewing Company on Feb. 13. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals brought 13 adoptable cats to Philadelphia Brewing Company for their Meowentine’s Day cat adoption event.

