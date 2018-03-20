Fishtown neighborhood hosts annual chili cook-off

The Fishtown Neighbors Association hosted its 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Attendees and judges tested participants’ chili, cast their votes and listened to live music from the band You Do You, a Philly seven-piece funk band.

Participants competed for two awards: People’s Choice and Critics’ Choice. Each winner received a $250 cash prize and a gift card to a local restaurant. The runners-up also received gift cards to local restaurants. This year, both awards went to Fishtown businesses: the Critics’ Choice to Castellino’s Italian Market, and the People’s Choice to Sancho Pistola’s for the second year in a row.

“This event is entirely designed to support local business and highlight what local businesses are doing for Fishtown,” said Mary Tempone, board member of the Fishtown Neighbors Association.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Mayor Jim Kenney, who attended the event, told The Temple News. “It’s very organized, and people are invested in their neighborhood. They come out and support their neighbors, and this organization does a lot of good work.”

Michael McCloskey, a risk, insurance and healthcare management professor, owns the Interstate Drafthouse, a restaurant and bar in Fishtown. The tavern participated, but did not win anything in the cook-off.

“We are a part of the community and this is a fun event to come out to,” McCloskey said.