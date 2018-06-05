Five injured after SEPTA trains collide at Temple University station

05 June 2018 Breaking News, News
Five people were injured Tuesday following a train collision at Temple University Regional Rail station | KIERAN LYONS / FILE PHOTO

Several people were injured after two SEPTA Regional Rail trains “made contact” at the Temple University Regional Rail Station on Tuesday, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The incident, which occurred around 4:12 p.m. according to a police statement, left five people with minor injuries. One of the trains is now disabled.

Some of the injured people were transported to Temple University Hospital for further evaluation, however, police could not confirm the exact number that were transported.

Representatives at TUH could not be reached by phone for comment.

Both trains were traveling southbound, towards Center City at the time of the incident.

SEPTA Regional Rail riders can expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to complications associated with the disabled train, SEPTA tweeted.

A full investigation by SEPTA will be conducted.

Will Bleier
Will Bleier

