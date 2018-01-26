Former adjunct on leave at Rutgers for 2009 sexual misconduct arrest

A former Fox School of Business adjunct instructor was placed on administrative leave at Rutgers University on Thursday after his 2009 criminal sexual misconduct charge resurfaced, The Daily Targum, Rutgers University’s student newspaper reported.

Sombudha Adhikari taught at Temple from Spring 2013 to 2017, a university spokesperson told The Temple News. In 2009, he pled guilty to fourth degree criminal sexual misconduct for inappropriately grabbing the breasts and inner thighs of his student at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Adhikari was fired from Fairleigh Dickinson University after he was charged, but he remained an instructor at Rutgers and went on to instruct at Temple.