Former church parishioner reflects on the legacy of Philadelphia’s first Black Catholic church Adrienne Andrews Harris discusses the church’s fight to reopen since 2014 at Temple’s Blockson collection. 11 February 2020 Erik Coombs Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives Adrienne Andrews Harris speaks about the closing of St. Peter Claver Church, its history, and her fight to reopen the space in the Blockson Afro-American Collective in Sullivan Hall on Feb. 6. CLAUDIA SALVATO / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Be the first to comment