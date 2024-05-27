Former Temple Football kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault

The former Temple Football kicker is being sued by two women who worked as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ trip to London last year.

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault. If you find the content disturbing, please seek help at Tuttleman Counseling Services or click here to find resources on sexual assault and sexual violence.

Former Temple Football and current Commanders kicker Brandon McManus is being accused of sexually assaulting two women, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reported Monday afternoon. McManus signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in March, and the incident happened last season while he was on the Jaguars.

The two women are also suing the Jaguars for failing to create a safe environment for serving the team and not supervising McManus’s behavior.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus,” a Commanders spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon’s representation, and will reserve further comment at this time.”

The two women filed a lawsuit in Duval County Civil Circuit Court Friday night and worked as flight attendants for the team. According to the report, the pair are accusing McManus of grinding on them on Sept. 28, during the team’s overseas flight to London to play the Falcons last season.

The report also claims McManus attempted to kiss one of the attendants, and grinded on her while she was serving meals during the flight. The second attendant accused McManus of the same behavior while serving the team’s second flight meals. The second attendant confronted McManus about the situation, but he allegedly smirked and walked away, according to the report.

The women are seeking a jury trial and an excess of $1 million. McManus is yet to comment about the situation, but a comment is expected to come later Monday evening, ESPN reported.