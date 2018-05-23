Former Temple president Neil Theobald to be vice president of finance at University of Wyoming

Former university president Neil Theobald was named University of Wyoming’s vice president of finance and administration on May 17.

Theobald resigned as Temple’s president in July 2016 following the Board of Trustees’s vote of “no confidence” in Theobald because of the university’s $22-million deficit in scholarship funds for incoming students — a deficit that grew $13 million during his last year at the university.

Theobald continued to work as a College of Education faculty member, but told The Temple News in August he was serving as a “special advisor to the president” at Indiana University.

Theobald told The Temple News he is “thrilled” to have been offered this position at the University of Wyoming.

“It’s a place I’ve always wanted to live and work, and it’s a nice ideal job,” Theobald said. “It’s something that I’ve had a lot of success in doing.”

During his four years as Temple’s president from 2012 to 2016, Theobald launched “Fly in Four,” released a plan for an on-campus stadium and began a seed fund for arts and humanities education.

Theobald begins his new position on July 1, which includes managing University of Wyoming’s $205.5 million operational budget and its facilities.

Theobald said he plans to focus on building more facilities, especially dormitories at the university.

“This provides a lot of stability for the financials at the university, so that gives you a real possibility to do a lot of things,” Theobald said. “That would be difficult to do in Pennsylvania, which has really drawn back the support that it gives to public universities.”