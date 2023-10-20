Four goals power Temple past Villanova

The Owls controlled the field on both sides of the ball, winning their third straight game.

Temple Field Hockey (9-6, 3-3 Big East Conference) defeated Villanova (8-7, 3-3 Big East) 4-0 at Howarth Field Friday afternoon. It was the third win in a row for the Owls in what has been a chaotic season, winning four straight, then losing four straight without scoring a goal.

The offensive performance was the best on paper for the Owls so far this season, as they scored a season-high four goals on 12 shot attempts. The Owls were also awarded 14 penalty corners.

“This was a must win game so the pressure is on, but we took it as pressure is privilege and we executed well,” said Temple defender Mckenna Burkhardt. “We all had a job to do and we all knew that going into the game. I had to play my best defensively and our forwards had to play their best attacking and we just executed well.”

The Owls recorded goals from midfielder Devin Kinzel, who had a brace, fellow midfielder Alizé Maes and midfielder/forward Tess Muller, who scored her team-leading fifth goal of the year.

Temple started the scoring early, as Muller won a corner three minutes into the first quarter that Kinzel was able to capitalize on, putting the Owls up 1-0.

The Owls were awarded another corner in the last minute of the quarter, which Maes was able to bury in the back of the net.

The Owls were able to carry that momentum into the second quarter after Muller won another corner and Kinzel was able to net her second goal of the game.

In the third quarter, Muller scored her first goal of the game as she ran past the entire Villanova defense and scored to put the Owls on top 4-0.

An integral part of the win was the play of the midfield and defense, which limited Villanova to just two shots all game and restricted star Villanova forward Meghan Mitchell from having an impact on the game.

Mitchell currently ranks sixth in the country in goals per game, scoring just more than one per game. Limiting her damage was a large part of the Owls game plan against the Wildcats, and the defense did just that.

“A lot of the work that our backfield and midfield does go unnoticed,” Kinsel said. “We do a ton of back and forth sprinting. The whole team effort feels amazing and to know the girl on your left has your back and the girl on your right has your back and we’re all working for each other.”

This combination of offensive and defensive dominance is something the Owls have lacked all season, with head coach Michelle Vittese stressing the importance of playing a full 60 minutes.

“Devin [Kinzel] played incredibly,” Vittese said. “I was so proud of her. She played with a lot of pride and didn’t let a single 50-50 ball fall to Villanova. Overall there was this extreme sense of composure and trust amongst each other that started with them, but then in the midfield they just did their jobs. They won their individual battles and we’ve missed and to do that for a full 60 it felt so good as a coach.”

The Owls will look to keep the momentum going when they play one of their biggest games of the season against City 6 rival and No. 14 ranked St. Joseph’s University (11-4, 5-0 Atlantic 10) at Ellen Ryan Field on Oct. 22 at 12 p.m.