Four Owls earn conference honors

Temple guards Tiarra East and Tariyonna Gary were selected as American Athletic Conference first-team selections, the conference announced Friday afternoon. Guard Kaylah Turner was also announced as the conference’s sixth player of the year.

East and Gary led the Owls in scoring this season with East averaging 14.3 points per game and Gary with 12.2. East was named to the preseason AAC second team before the season and helped guide the Owls to a second straight double bye in the AAC tournament.

Gary helped fill a gap that East left when she struggled in conference play, leading Temple with 14.2 points per game during those games. Gary had 14 double-digit scoring games during the conference slate and was sixth in the AAC in three-pointers per game.

Turner transferred to Temple after spending her freshman year at Alabama A&M, and took off after initially struggling in a new role. She became a spark plug for the Owls off of the bench, with 10.3 points per game. Turner was also voted to the conference’s All-Newcomer team in today’s announcement.

Guard Savannah Curry was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team. Curry played sparingly to begin the season, but started to get more time as the season progressed. While she didn’t record high scoring totals, Curry used her length and energy to make a direct impact on the team — something that head coach Diane Richardson loves.