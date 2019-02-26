Free Library hosts donut-making class with Federal Donuts

2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-16 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-15 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-3 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-6 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-2 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-7 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-8 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-9 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-10 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-11 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 2.26_Features_LIVE_SmithLuke-14 LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Culinary Literacy Center partnered with Federal Donuts to host a donut-making class at its Parkway Central branch on Vine Street near 19th on Saturday.

The class gave children ages 5-12 hands-on experience making donuts. Participants started by making dough from scratch, led by Matt Fein, a Federal Donuts chef.

“It brings me a little joy to see others having fun and being able to pass on knowledge of something I work with every day,” said Fein, 32, a Cherry Hill, New Jersey resident. “It’s cool to see children loving donuts and loving the process.”

After making the dough, children decorated and ate pre-made miniature donuts. They could take their extra dough home to bake later.

“We love Federal Donuts, and we wanted to learn how they make the donuts,” said Michael Hammond, 45, a Fairmount resident who attended the class with his 6-year-old daughter Sofia.