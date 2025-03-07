Fry reinforces firm support on protest freedoms, diversity initiatives

Temple will continue to support students’ freedoms to protest peacefully and hold open dialogue on critical topics amid a string of orders from Washington, D.C.

Temple President John Fry doubled down on the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and allowing on-campus protests in a letter to the university community Friday afternoon.

Fry’s letter comes amid recent statements and rulings from Washington, D.C. regarding protests and the future of education.

Fry reaffirmed the university’s commitment to protests “consistent with Temple’s demonstration guidelines” that allows others to “pursue their education and employment opportunities.” Temple’s on-campus demonstration guidelines were amended to direct permitted protesting methods and locations in August 2024, The Temple News reported.

“This is an uncertain and fluid environment which has generated a wide range of reactions across higher education,” Fry wrote. “Please know that we will continue to navigate this challenging landscape deliberately and thoughtfully while remaining steadfast in our mission.”

President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post Tuesday that threatened to cut federal funding to universities that allow “illegal protests,” promising to expel or arrest American students and deport international “agitators.”

Following the post, the Trump administration cancelled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University on Friday due to the university’s “abandonment” in addressing discrimination against Jewish students, the Associated Press reported.

Columbia has created an Office of Institutional Equity that has accused at least one student of discriminatory harassment due to an op-ed in the Columbia Spectator, the school’s student-run newspaper, TIME reported.

Universities across the country have restructured their original diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including Rowan University’s Division of Inclusive Excellence, Community and Belonging. Accessing the site now reads error “403 – forbidden.”

The University of Pennsylvania cleared its online content for their diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiated a “comprehensive review” to “ensure consistency” with government guidance and “University values” on Feb. 14, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

“Historically, Temple’s policies, programs and practices have been in compliance with the guidance shared by [the Department of Education], and we remain confident in our approach,” Fry wrote. “Over the last several weeks, I have consistently shared that Temple’s mission of providing educational access and experiential opportunities to individuals from every walk of life will not change.”