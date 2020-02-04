Gas leak causes temporary shutdown of Broad Street, subway

Broad Street between Cumberland Street and Susquehanna Avenue has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a gas leak Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the leak on Broad Street near Dauphin shortly after 10 a.m., following a report that workers may have struck a gas line in the basement of a building undergoing renovation, wrote Kelly Cofrancisco, a spokesperson for the city, in an email to The Temple News.

Firefighters evacuated nearby buildings while waiting for Philadelphia Gas Works to shut off the gas, Cofrancisco wrote. The fire department contained the incident shortly after 12 p.m.

SEPTA closed the Broad Street Line between Girard and Erie Avenues as a result of the leak, according to a TUAlert sent to Temple students and staff Tuesday morning. The subway has since reopened.

Temple announced that Broad Street had closed to vehicle traffic around 12:15 p.m. The university issued an all-clear shortly before 1 p.m.