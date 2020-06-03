Gov. Wolf lifts PA stay-at-home order

As counties transition out of the “red” phase, stay-at-home orders will be lifted and cases monitored closely.

As part of the transition into the “yellow” phase for many Pennsylvania counties, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he will expire the state’s current stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. on June 4, according to Wednesday’s press release.



Wolf issued the stay-at-home order for Philadelphia and six other Pennsylvania counties on March 23, which was extended to all counties by April 1.



The 90-day emergency disaster declaration Wolf originally signed on March 6 has been renewed and will aid state agencies to combat COVID-19 and help the state’s reopening.



A total of 73,000 people in Pennsylvania have been infected with COVID-19, and 5,700 have died.



“I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy,” Wolf wrote in the release.



Wolf’s administration will monitor the increase of new cases over the next week, as well as the percentage of confirmed cases over the next two weeks in order to decide if a county can move into a new phase of reopening, according to the release.

