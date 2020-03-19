Gov. Wolf ramps up enforcement of COVID-19 business closings

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is promising enforcement action against any businesses remaining open that do not provide “life-sustaining” services, which includes child care services, real estate brokers and most retail stores, amid the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

Grocery stores, public transit, waste collection and health care facilities may remain open and restaurants and bars may provide take-out service. Enforcement against businesses that do not close will begin Saturday, according to the release.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said in the release. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

On Monday, Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to shut down for at least two weeks, The Temple News reported.

There are 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Pennsylvania, The Temple News reported.

Click here to read the full list of businesses that must close.