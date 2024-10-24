Greer, Clark suspended from Temple Basketball

Guard Lynn Greer III and assistant coach Chris Clark have been suspended for reasons unrelated to the gambling investigation.

Updated: 10/24 at 1:54 p.m.

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Lynn Greer III has been suspended nine games for NCAA rule violations following findings unrelated to the ongoing gambling investigation that resulted in former guard Hysier Miller being dismissed from Virginia Tech Wednesday.

“The Temple men’s basketball program will support Lynn and Chris through their suspensions and will welcome them back in December,” head coach Adam Fisher wrote in a statement. “We acknowledge that they made these mistakes and it is unfortunate, but they are part of our family and we will get through this together.”

Greer III joined the Owls this past offseason after spending two years at Saint Joseph’s and one year at Dayton. Greer will miss the first nine games this season and will make his Temple debut against Hofstra on Dec. 15.

Assistant coach Chris Clark has also been suspended by Temple Athletics for providing impermissible benefits to student-athletes and is slated to return to the program on Dec. 11.

Clark has been an assistant coach for the Owls since 2016, working under three different head coaches during his tenure. He played for Temple from 2004-08 under both John Chaney and Fran Dunphy. Clark is known for his recruiting ability during his time on North Broad Street, reeling in players like former guard Damian Dunn.