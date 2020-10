Police have not received reports of any injuries resulting from the incident.

Police responded to a report of gunshots on Watts Street near Susquehanna Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Police found two shell casings on Watts Street near Susquehanna Avenue but Campus Safety Services has not received reports of anyone being injured during the incident, Leone added.

Police are continuing to investigate.