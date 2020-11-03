On Saturday, families came out to Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Fairmount Park for their annual Healthy Halloween celebration. Sponsored by the Pincus Family Foundation and Mr. Halloweenster, community residents were invited to dress in costume and take part in treat giveaways.



This year’s event required all participants to wear masks, practice social distancing and have their temperature taken upon arrival. The event had three timed entry slots to ensure they weren’t exceeding maximum capacity to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.



“We still had a great turnout and lots of interest,” said Zoe Lowry, associate director of communications for Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse.



Princesses, firefighters and wizards alike masked up and showed out to the Fairmount Park playground to celebrate the holiday with treats, crafts and live music from NU Gruv Network, an artistic collective that performs all genres of music.



Sharon DelCotto, 51, who lives on 23rd Street near Brown, came with her husband, Anthony, 50, and her son, Mark, 8. The family dressed as Star Wars characters Queen Padme Amidala, a stormtrooper and Luke Skywalker, respectively, and incorporated masks into their costumes.



“It’s all about creativity this year,” Sharon DelCotto said. “I found something online, printed it out and taped it to my regular mask.”



Markisha Myers, 37, a 2010 marketing alumna and marketing director who lives in Mount Airy, attended the event with her son, Karson, 4, and her mother.



“It was a good opportunity to get the kids out, interact with others, considering they’re not in school due to COVID,” Myers said.



While the celebration brought new visitors to Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, some families rekindled traditions while visiting the playground.



“When I was younger I came here often, and now I get to bring my son down and do some of the things I did as a child,” Myers said.

