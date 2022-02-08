Here are some ways to celebrate Black History Month in Philadelphia

From on-campus events at Temple University to volunteering and donation opportunities in the Philadelphia area, there are many ways people can honor Black History Month this February.

Black History Month, created in 1976, runs through the entire month of February. It is an annual month of observance honoring African Americans who helped shape the United States. Throughout the month, individuals, groups and organizations gather to celebrate cultural heritage, triumphs and adversities.

Here are some ways for students, faculty, staff and community members to celebrate Black History Month near Temple’s Main Campus and throughout Philadelphia.

EVENTS

Temple Student Government is lighting the Bell Tower green each night in February as a symbol of prosperity, growth and fertility.

On Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., Temple’s Dance Department and members of the umfundalai community, which is a form of contemporary African dance, will honor the late Kariamu Welsh, a former choreographer and Temple dance professor, at the Conwell Dance Theater with tributes and performances. Students can register online or view the livestream on YouTube.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, Historic Fair Hill on Germantown Avenue is hosting a Black History mural tour. Visitors will tour six murals in the neighborhood surrounding the Fair Hill Burial Ground. Each tour, led by Carolyn Singleton, a tour guide and historian, is an hour long and will educate attendees on major historical events and prominent Black figures.

Catherine Knight Steele, an assistant professor of communication at the University of Maryland, will lead a discussion in Room 1024 of Gladfelter Hall about Black women’s relationship with technology and culture. The event is part of Klein College of Media and Commuication’s Graduate Speaker Series, and will take place on Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Stephany Coakley, senior associate athletic director for mental health, wellness and performance, will discuss her book, “Tye the Dreamer,” a celebration of African American family life during a virtual event on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

DONATIONS

Colours provides LGBTQIA+ communities of color with free HIV and STI screenings, safer sex and hygiene kits, food and clothing services, work and school readiness training and support groups. Individuals can donate through PayPal, email inquiry or bring their donations to Suite 910 of 1211 Chestnut St.

IDAAY provides education, training, prevention, intervention and social service programs for underserved youth and families in Philadelphia. People can donate on their website to aid programs for at-risk youth.

PBGC supports local non-profit organizations that serve the Philadelphia community. Donations help support Black-led and Black-serving organizations and can be sent through their website or to the POISE Foundation, a public charity that provides funds to organizations that support leadership development and advocacy in the Black community.



VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The African American Museum of Philadelphia works to educate the public about the achievements of African Americans including innovations in entertainment, sports, law, politics, religion and historical moments, like the Civil Rights Movement. Volunteers can assist with tours, exhibit openings and educational programs at the museum. The museum is located at ​701 Arch Street.

EP is a program for youth in Kensington that works to heal trauma and promote a safer community through anti-violence prevention. Volunteers can come to speak or teach skills like cooking and cleaning to Black and Brown youth. The Equity Project is located at 426 E. Allegheny Ave.

Urban Creators is a non-profit that uses food, art and education to foster equity and collaboration in Philadelphia neighborhoods. On the 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month, they have open volunteer hours to support their Neighborhood Beautification projects from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Urban Creators is located at 2316-50 N. 11th St.

ULP is an advocacy organization that offers services relating to youth education, housing counseling, workforce development, entrepreneurship and health and wellness. Interested volunteers can get started by completing a form on their website. ULP is located on the sixth floor of 121 S. Broad Street.