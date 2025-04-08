Here’s who raised their stock at Temple’s Pro Day

Temple Football held its annual Pro Day last week and a few players may have raised their stock from strong performances.

Temple held its annual Pro Day on March 27, where 11 former players went through different physical and positional drills to showcase their skills. Scouts from nearly every NFL team were present as players hoped to turn heads and earn a shot at the biggest stage.

Pro Day was the best chance most of the players had to impress scouts as kicker Maddux Trujillo was the only Temple player who was invited to the NFL combine.

“It’s a blessing [to compete at Pro Day],” said safety Andres Keaton. “We all start with this dream to go to this level and to be able to make all this preparation throughout all of our years and come showcasing in front of these high level guys, it’s a blessing. Not everybody has the opportunity to do it.”

Here is a look at who may have increased their odds of getting picked by a team in the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26.

MADDUX TRUJILLO

Trujillo was far and away the day’s biggest winner. He entered the event with high expectations after a regular season that included a record-breaking 64-yard field goal. Trujillo showed off his powerful leg for field goals and kickoffs at Pro Day.

Trujillo put forth the best possible performance in front of special teams coaches from across the league. He connected on all 16 of his kicks, including a 65-yard make which would be the second longest field goal in NFL history. He also worked on kickoffs after his field goal kicking session.

“I’m very much a perfectionist,” Trujillo said. “I want to make every field goal that was in front of me, plain and simple. I’ve shown that I can hit from 64, so I wanted to hit from 65 today to show that I have more. I think my 65-yarder had more to spare on it than just 65. I just want to show that I have that distance, but also I’m super accurate and consistent.

Trujillo entered the day as the Temple player with the best chance at getting drafted and boosted his stock even more with his performance. He will focus on private and local workouts as he worked out for the Washington Commanders on April 3 and is slated to participate at the Atlanta Falcons local day on April 11.

DANTE WRIGHT

Wright worked as the Owls’ top wide receiver during the season, finishing with 61 catches for 792 yards and six touchdowns. He had four games with at least 100 receiving yards, but injuries plagued his season down the stretch.

Wright is fairly undersized, standing at just 5 feet, 9 inches and 180 pounds, but put together an impressive performance in the physical drills.

He put up 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press despite being the third lightest participant. Wright also had the best vertical leap with 36.5 inches and recorded the fastest 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.56 seconds. He showed off his reliable hands during his positional drills as well, which solidified him as one of the day’s winners.

Wright is not expected to hear his name called at the NFL Draft but the strength and speed he showcased at Pro Day could lead to a team inviting him to their camp with a chance at making the roster.

DIWUN BLACK

Black entered Pro Day as the Owls’ defensive player with the best chance to get drafted and showed the scouts in attendance why.

He measured as the tallest player there at 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed in at 246 pounds. Black demonstrated his athleticism with 18 bench press reps while running a 4.88 40-yard dash and leaping 10.6 inches on the broad jump, which was tied for the highest mark.

Black missed the first four games of last season for undisclosed reasons, but had a major impact on the field once he returned. He racked up 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks while routinely beating the opposing offensive tackle to pressure the quarterback. With the physical tools Black has, a team could take a late-round flyer on him and he should find himself in a team’s training camp if he’s not drafted.

“My speed and size [are my biggest assets to a team,]” Black said. “To be 250 [pounds] and move how I move, I feel like will be very valuable to a team. I can come off the edge and power rush. The NFL is a big pass league, so for any team that I get picked to, I’m doing a great job with speed and explosiveness.”