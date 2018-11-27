Holiday light show brightens up Center City

The second annual Deck The Hall Light Show returned to Dilworth Park this month.

The light show, produced by the Center City District in collaboration with 6ABC, displays on the west side of City Hall and features holiday visuals projected onto the building. It runs every night through Jan. 1, with shows starting at 5:30 p.m and ending at 8:30 p.m.

After viewing a show on Sunday, junior education major Antonia Wrona, who is an exchange student from Germany, said it could have been better.

“It was pretty,” she said. “But to me it was a bit too much, a bit cheesy.”

Pete and Terry Walsh, both 62, attend holiday events in the city, like Sunday’s light show, regularly throughout the holidays.

“Events like this and the tree lightings are all free, so we like to come out and enjoy them,” Terry Walsh said.

“We were here last year,” Pete Walsh said. “It’s a nice way to enjoy the holidays.”