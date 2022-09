RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Students who hold office positions in Greek life are tasked with many responsibilities but are not compensated for their work. The Temple News’ assistant opinion editor Molly Fiske argues about how Greek life officers should have their dues waived.

Last August was recorded as the driest month in 128 years. Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth goes more in detail about Temple University’s water conservation and sustainability practices.