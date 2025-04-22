How social media ruined my personal style

A student reflects on how social media apps, like Instagram and TikTok, prevented her from experimenting with clothes and personal expression as an adolescent.

Like many women who grew up during the social media renaissance, I spent much of my formative years browsing through Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Tumblr looking for style inspiration.

I spent many afternoons watching YouTuber Emma Chamberlain and often added the clothes she wore to my online checkout cart without buying them. I started a fashion board on Pinterest that quickly grew to have thousands of pins, making it impossible to even look through.

Developing a unique wardrobe usually consists of slowly acquiring quality pieces over a long period of time. This was the opposite of what I was doing. I bought clothes blindly and impulsively, as if I needed to immediately acquire more items to complete my ideal wardrobe. The items from these fast-fashion retailers were cheaply produced and sold, made to be bought in bulk but worn minimally.

From the time I began to understand fashion and my individual taste as an adolescent, I was bombarded with the fast-moving trends of the 2010s that dictated what I should wear and when.

This determined the inevitable death of my personal style before it could even begin.

These trends came with witty labels, like the “Art Hoe” aesthetic or the “Tumblr Girl” look. This made them more appealing to tweens and teens like me who had not yet developed their own tastes. Instead of learning to experiment with clothes like previous generations, social media could dictate our styles for us.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a resurgence of bored teens on the internet caused these trends to expand exponentially. I was drawn to the labeled “aesthetics” that were advertised on social media because of the sense of identity they provided me.

When I wore a long, flowing skirt, friends and strangers would call me “so cottagecore.” If I chose a lace blouse with Mary Janes, suddenly I was “coquette.” These labels allowed me to temporarily adopt an identity through my clothes, like trying on different personalities for the day to see what fit.

I drew my style inspiration from these online platforms, and when I found desirable items or outfits, I immediately bought them from the fast-fashion sites that advertised them. However, I was never completely satisfied after the package arrived. Copying the outfits I saw on Instagram or TikTok never felt authentic because I was just duplicating other people’s styles instead of developing my own.

After I deleted social media apps, I realized how much influence they had over what I wore. Suddenly, my high-rise Levi’s were just jeans, and my patterned sweaters from Urban Outfitters sat in my closet untouched for months at a time. The clothes I wore may have been my size, but they didn’t fit me at all.

Deconstructing the labels I had branded myself with for years was not an easy task. Instead of accumulating more clothes because of my revelation, I began to donate everything in my closet that I wasn’t consistently reaching for: the ill-fitting pants, the cheap throwaway tops and the lace skirt I bought for a concert and hadn’t worn since.

These items held no sentimental or monetary value because they weren’t representative of any expression of myself. They were an amalgamation of every “aesthetic” Instagram post I had seen, copied and pasted into my wardrobe.

I started cultivating my own wardrobe from scratch, with a few exceptions. I went outside rather than going to socials for inspiration. I watched what real people wore every day. I watched movies from the 1960s and 1990s. If I came across a photo book at a thrift store, I would sift through the pages, taking note of the vintage silhouettes and fashions that women have worn for generations.

Inspiration came to me in the most sporadic ways. In my senior year of high school, I remember reading “The White Album” by Joan Didion. In one of her essays, she describes a packing list of necessities that she followed for years. It is a simplistic list that includes a few pieces of clothing and essentials, like “two skirts,” “two pullover sweaters” and “stockings.”

All of the pieces Didion chose to pack go together. The list’s precise nature is what makes it both cohesive and classy. Her timeless fashion and minimalism helped me realize that the method of mass consumption I was following was not the key to a good wardrobe — practicality, charm and simplicity were.

Eventually, I found pieces that felt like me, instead of the carefully constructed facade I had sought to build for the public eye. Shopping secondhand greatly assisted me in this matter; I wanted clothes with personality and charm that matched my own — clothes that emanated history and vintage flair.

Unlike clothes from fast-fashion empires, my five-dollar olive green midi skirt from Goodwill proved to be a chic and long-lasting wardrobe staple that will last many years beyond the trend-hopping, mass-production goods of today’s fashion market.

Developing my style amid a social media-dominated world felt almost impossible at times, but finding quality pieces that felt true to myself was essential for my self-expression as I reached the precipice of adulthood.