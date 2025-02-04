How Trump’s DEI policies could affect Temple

University experts are evaluating potential changes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and programs at Temple.

Following a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump targeting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, Temple experts have begun pondering how the policies could impact the university and its programs.

Trump’s order primarily targets the federal government and aims to influence private sectors. It revoked a number of executive orders from 1992-2016, banned promotion of diversity and terminated all DEI requirements, programs and activities.

Most DEI leaders at Temple have stated it is too early to determine how the university will be impacted, but the orders will have harmful effects on higher education, said Donald Harris, associate dean and DEI liaison at the Beasley School of Law.

“[Getting rid of DEI policies] certainly is going to have a chilling effect on some universities,” Harris said. “Rather than get sued and test their policies, they’ll simply change their policies.”

The order also denotes that it will apply to any institution that receives federal financial aid. Different government agencies will review and revise policies surrounding DEI within 60 days of the order’s introduction.

Temple is a state-related university whose funding is dependent on the state legislature each year. The university has received $158.2 million in state appropriation each of the last five years.

The goal of the anti-DEI initiatives is to eliminate discrimination and restore merit-based opportunities for Americans, according to the White House website.

“I disagree with the President’s assertion that DEI policies are immoral, pernicious and illegal,” said Timothy Welbeck, director of Temple’s Center for Anti-Racism.

DEI values are what allow people to acknowledge they live in a society with millions of diverse backgrounds, Welbeck said. Through this, universities should offer access to as many people as possible.

“Temple just welcomed its most diverse class ever,” Welbeck said. “That’s in part because we have people here who are firmly invested in doing the work of building relationships and community with people from vastly different experiences and alike to create an atmosphere that’s welcoming to all people on this campus.”

The order from the White House calls on the Attorney General and Secretary of Education to implement necessary measures and comply with the Supreme Court’s Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard case, which ruled affirmative action in college admissions was unconstitutional.

This is not the first time Temple has had to navigate through rapid federal changes. On June 29, 2023, then-acting President JoAnne Epps issued an email to the community after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reject affirmative action.

“What the Supreme Court said is that you cannot use race in admissions decisions, and so Temple will not use race in admissions decisions,” Harris said. “The court did say that for students, applicants can mention their race in their personal essays, and schools can look at that and take them into account, but it has to be on a personalized, individualized basis.”

Some members of the Temple community fear the elimination of affirmative action and DEI policies will harm minority groups.

“Implementing policies to rid DEI is promoting a more divided America rather than a united one,” wrote Temple Student Government’s DEI Director Vanessa Flores, in a statement to The Temple News. “Many supporters argue that these changes promote ‘merit-based’ systems and prevent preferential treatment. The reality is that systemic barriers to opportunity still exist. Removing DEl programs doesn’t eliminate unfairness – it just reduces institutional efforts to address them.”

Many universities have already begun changing their policies and stances on DEI. Northeastern University amended its website to move away from any language referencing DEI. The university’s website now calls the office “Belonging at Northeastern.”

Rutgers University canceled a DEI conference after the White House announcement. In an email explanation, a Rutgers spokesperson wrote that the decision was directly influenced by Trump’s actions, Inside Higher Ed reported.

The DEI liaisons from each of Temple’s schools meet once a month and will discuss the best necessary steps, Harris said.

“DEI policies come into place in terms of making people feel comfortable at schools and giving them the opportunity to excel,” Harris said. “If you go to a school and you don’t see anyone like you, you don’t feel as if you’re getting any support. It can be an isolating experience, and no one’s going to perform at their best in such an environment.”