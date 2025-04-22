I don’t want to date anymore

A student reflects on her experience with dating apps and how they have negatively impacted her relationship to dating.

I was scared of dating apps throughout my late teens and early 20s. I didn’t want to meet people I knew nothing about, especially when I felt their profile reflected a fabricated version of them. I had a highly singular view of how these apps worked; amidst never-ending profiles, I felt like the only real person.

I rejoined the dating apps in 2022 after my last relationship ended, and I was an active app user for the next three years. I approached the apps with a “nothing serious” mindset that seemed cyclical, switching between satisfying and exciting to disappointment.

I was meeting people from dating apps or at bars, and it would often be great momentarily. But in every situation, I quickly started to feel like the people I met didn’t view me as a person, let alone someone with complex emotions and thoughts. I was there to fill a void, but it didn’t matter to them who was acting as a placeholder.

In modern dating culture with the big dating apps, people are given a threatening combination of instant gratification and never-ending options. We’re trying to forge a genuine human connection with the interference of data, statistics and algorithms. We’re set up to fail.

I can move on at a moment’s notice because I have so many options right on my phone. People aren’t working on their flaws anymore because they know they can easily find someone willing to accept their problematic behavior, myself included. Instead of working out my anxious attachment with someone I like who is slow at responding, I swipe until I find someone who responds at a pace I’m comfortable with.

Sometimes, my standards may be too high. But when I write it all out, my list contains pretty basic criteria: “Do they ask me questions about myself?” and “Do they have friends they care about?”

I find that more often than not, the answers are no, and the people I meet online fail to meet what I want in a relationship. My standards aren’t too high, but wading through infinite options to find what I want is time-consuming and unrealistic.

However, meeting someone in real life typically isn’t much different. People don’t seem to care about the consequences of their actions because of the shift in dating culture. Dating apps take away individuality and humanity and condition people to view those they want to date as numbers.

Even if I meet someone in real life, they don’t feel real. Communication immediately becomes digital, and people expect to have unlimited access to every detail because that’s the new standard.

Dating apps have amplified our importance in other people’s lives by encouraging constant contact. They also take away access to anyone else who may be interested in the person you’re talking to. While one party gets emotionally attached, the other doesn’t even have their phone number saved. Maintaining a roster is a part-time job, and I already have three actual jobs.

I have found that dating apps allow people to create a person in their mind that doesn’t exist. Getting to know someone digitally makes it harder to learn their mannerisms and the cadence of their voice. They can’t live up to a manufactured expectation and will inevitably disappoint.

Dating apps are also problematic in a heteronormative sense; men approach me as an object instead of a person. I often wonder when we decided it was okay to talk to people how we do on dating apps; saying “hello” is a dead art.

It’s easy to see how many people are playing a numbers game on the apps. I receive multiple questions that are already answered in my profile, and it feels like my match isn’t willing to take just a few seconds to learn the basics about me. None of the conversations I have on apps feel original and often seem to follow a template that constantly has me repeating the same answers.

Being on these apps when you’re sapphic means navigating a tangled web of ethically non-monogamous people who are already partnered or couples who want to fetishize my sexuality. I haven’t been on a real date in more than six months because the options available leave me exhausted and aren’t appealing to me.

Dating feels like a rapid-fire game of proving that you’re the most interesting and easiest option in a continuous competition that I’m no longer interested in.

I’ve stopped using dating apps because I don’t think it’s realistic to find genuine connections on them. I know it works for some people, but it feels like the vast majority of users are stuck in a series of dopamine hits followed by rejection.

I don’t choose to stay single because I’m bitter that the apps aren’t working. Realistically, I could find someone on the apps within a week who would be willing to date me as long as I’m amenable to accepting their problematic behaviors. I could settle for something less or choose peacefulness by staying off the apps.

I think society should move away from dating apps as a whole and get back to meeting people at events like sports leagues, book clubs, concerts or even in-person matchmaking events. I won’t be returning to dating apps. I want to unlearn the behaviors I’ve internalized through these apps. I want to stop viewing people as data and start treating people like humans again.