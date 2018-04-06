IgniteTU wins 2018-19 TSG elections

IgniteTU will be the Temple Student Government administration for the 2018-19 academic year.

Elections Commissioner Daritza Santana announced the winners Friday in The Reel in the Student Center to a group of about 50 students, current TSG members and campaigns.

IgniteTU is made up of President-elect Gadi Zimmerman, Vice President-elect of Services Trent Reardon and Vice President-elect of External Affairs Cameron Kaczor.

“We were just so happy that all the hard work we’ve put in these past two weeks are finally coming to life,” Kaczor said.

“This team is incredible,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not just the three [candidates], it’s the 20-some people on this team and the voters who supported us.”

Following the announcement, members of VoiceTU declined to comment.

This election had a lower voter turnout than the 2017 elections, with 4,505 votes — 693 less than last year. This is still the third highest turnout since TSG began tracking voting numbers in 2004.

IgniteTU said the first things the team will focus on is replacing General Assembly meetings, reforming Parliament to make the body more autonomous and to build their executive team as soon as possible.

“We want to make sure we’re fixing [TSG] internally before we do anything outside,” Reardon said.

IgniteTU’s platform also includes increasing security at the Temple University Regional Rail station, creating a student liaison position for the Board of Trustees and working with Aramark to give extra meal swipes to food-insecure students.

The current TSG administration will be inducted at an upcoming General Assembly meeting.