Introducing “Hey Jay”

The Opinion Editor, Jayna Schaffer, is launching a new platform for students to ask her questions about college life, Temple University, national news and more.

The Temple News readers,

College is truly a unique experience. You may or may not feel prepared for the road ahead, and you may or may not know where that road is even going. College life will challenge you academically, personally and professionally. It’s where you’ll find yourself and what you like, while also finding out what you don’t like.

Sometimes you need an outlet where you can vent and have someone tell you you’re not the only person experiencing whatever you’re going through — someone to give you advice on how to get through it.

I want to give you that outlet. This is an open invitation to ask me, the opinion editor, for advice from a fresh, outside perspective. We may have never met, but I can be there for you, to guide you with kindness and understanding. I’m sure your roommate will appreciate you taking your ranting elsewhere.

Ask me what I think about goings-on around campus, in your personal life, on social media and all over the world. I promise to do my research and be honest with you. It’s my job.

You can tweet me @jaynaalexandra_ or with the hashtag #HeyJay if you want my viewpoint on something or if you’re looking for some advice. You can also reach out at jayna@temple.edu or on our website. Either way, I’ll respond in print and online.

By answering your questions, I hope to learn even more about what our readers care about while remaining transparent with you about what I think. I’m thrilled about building this new relationship with our readers. After all, giving my opinion is what I do best.

Sincerely,

Jayna Schaffer

Opinion Editor