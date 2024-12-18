Iron Hill Brewery to open on Temple’s campus

The local restaurant and brewery chain will open its 20th location on Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, a local eatery chain operating for more than 25 years, intends to open a new location on Temple’s Main Campus at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where the previous Barnes & Noble bookstore was located, the university announced in a press release Wednesday.

“It is exciting to see a well-established, reputable organization like Iron Hill make such a strong investment in this community, and we are so glad to have them as a partner,” wrote President John Fry in the press release. “I suspect it won’t be long until Iron Hill becomes a go-to spot before and after games and events at the Liacouras Center.”

Iron Hill has 19 locations across five states with two located in Philadelphia, including one at South 12th Street and Market Street in Center City. They serve craft beer alongside made-from-scratch cooking.

Broad Street, Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Main Campus have seen recent changes to its landmark shops and restaurants. The Peabody, a bar and restaurant, is set to open this winter after years of delays following the closure of the Draught Horse Pub. A Bagels & Co. location opened in April as well, and a Rally House opened its doors to the public in late November.

The Iron Hill Brewery will mark the third on-campus location for brews and bites, while Maxi’s Pizza, Subs & Bars is the first and the Peabody will be the second.

“We have needed a place where the Temple and North Philadelphia communities as well as visitors and alumni can meet and congregate,” wrote senior vice president Ken Kaiser. “We will soon have two excellent options for that with both Iron Hill and The Peabody set to open on campus.”

The university’s Board of Trustees approved the proposal during the finance and investment committee meeting on Wednesday.

The North Broad Renaissance, a non-profit organization, assisted in the welcoming of Iron Hill. They work to revitalize the North Broad community and encourage economic growth along the main stretch, where Temple’s campus is prominently located. The organization has also proposed different residential and retail developments, including a 28-story building where the Shops at Avenue North are located.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Iron Hill Brewery to North Broad, as it embodies the vibrant spirit of our community and the exciting transformation of the North Broad Arts and Cultural District,” wrote Shalimar Thomas, the executive director of North Broad Renaissance.