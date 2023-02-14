It’s a Philly Thing: A Rally for Your NFC Champions

After watching the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, Kendra James, a 2013 communications and media studies alumna, saw the opportunity to bring the community together with a celebration commemorating the Eagles’ appearance in the big game.

“As soon as we found out that the Eagles were going to the Super Bowl, we just wanted to make sure we were doing something to support,” said James, who is also the marketing manager of the Fashion District in Center City.

In less than two weeks, James organized a pep rally that took place on Feb. 11, featuring a DJ, fashion show and a booth for visitors to get their clothes customized.

The event took place in “The Cube,” the Fashion District’s grand entrance at the intersection of Ninth Street near Market. James was able to turn a mall entrance into an event venue, and created memories that people will hold onto forever.

At the start of the pep rally visitors began collecting free merchandise, and the event concluded with a fashion show of the best-dressed Eagles fans. Attendees surrounded the runway while others watched from the second floor mezzanine.

Hundreds of people attended, many of them appreciating the sense of community throughout the city.

“I think we need to come together more,” said Kenyatta Hill, an East Oak Lane resident who attended the event with her 9-year-old grandson Amar’e. “We should come together more and learn to talk to each other more and be around each other more.”

Dejanaya Spicer, a professional photographer who lives at 50th Street near Baltimore Avenue, appreciated the opportunity to capture such moments.

“I always feel honored that I am allowed to be a part of memories like this, moments like this,” Spicer said. “So, for me, being able to capture things [that are] going to be etched in the lives of everybody for this year to come and next year to come. I’m just honored that I’m allowed to capture these special moments for people.”

James was thrilled to host an event that brought the community together. She felt this was her opportunity to promote the good traits that truly describe Philadelphia amid the attention the city receives during the Super Bowl.

“We hear so many things in the news that are contrary to what we know about Philadelphia,” James said. “We know Philadelphia to be an amazing city of culture, food, amazing events and historical landmarks, and sometimes people don’t get that from the news that they hear. So it’s very important for outlets to come and see what’s going on here and make sure the world knows.”