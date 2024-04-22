Jamal Mashburn Jr. transfers to Temple

The guard has nearly 1,900 career points at the collegiate level and could add a new dynamic to Temple’s offense next season.

Former New Mexico State guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. will transfer to Temple, he announced Monday. He will have one season of eligibility including a potential graduate year.

This marks Temple’s first addition through the transfer portal this offseason after guards Hysier Miller, Jahlil White and Jordan Riley each entered.

The six-foot-two guard averaged 14 points on 36 percent shooting for the Lobos last season as they went 26-10 and won the Mountain West Conference. He also shot nearly 32 percent from the three-point line, averaging 33 percent for his college career.

Mashburn has scored nearly 1,900 points in his college career, playing one season at Minnesota before moving to New Mexico State prior to his sophomore year. He earned All-Mountain West during each of his three seasons with the Lobos, including a first-team nod from the coaches in 2022-23.

The guard scored double-digit points in 23 of his 28 games this season, breaking 20 points three times. He also made the All-Mountain West Tournament team during the Lobos’ championship run this year.

Temple badly needed a scorer this season after five of its top six scorers left the program in the summer of 2023, and head coach Adam Fisher may have just found one. Mashburn has a lot of experience getting his own basket while working within the flow of an offense. He could add a new dynamic to Fisher’s fast-paced offense and improve the team’s shooting numbers, which were some of the worst in the AAC last year.