Jameel Brown enters transfer portal

Temple Men’s Basketball guard Jameel Brown has entered the transfer portal, The Portal Report reported Tuesday morning. Brown appeared in just eight games for the Owls after transferring in from Penn State where he reunited with head coach Adam Fisher, who was an assistant coach for the Nittany Lions.

The Philadelphia native spent two seasons at Penn State, where he became a reliable three point threat. Brown played in 27 games during the 2023-24 season and averaged four points per game coming on the bench. He played with former Temple assistant coach Cam Wynter during his first season in Happy Valley.

Brown transferred to Temple during the offseason, where he was expected to become a three-point and defensive specialist for the Owls. He provided a spark for Temple coming off of the bench, averaging five points per game and notched double-digits in points three times. Brown missed the final 24 games of the season due to what was described as “personal issues,” and he is likely to apply for a medical redshirt.

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Temple’s roster has been turned on its head since its season ended on March 13. Brown marks the fifth Owl to enter the transfer portal since last week. The Owls now have just three scholarship players in forwards Babatunde Durodola, Mohamed Keita and guard Aiden Tobiason, and the team is yet to add a player via the portal.