January 15: Conference Play Catch Up

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors catch you up to speed with the conference play missed from both the men’s and women’s sides during winter break. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.