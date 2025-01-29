January 29: Inconsistent Play

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

29 January 2025 , , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

Men’s Basketball broke their winning streak with a disappointing 76-67 loss against North Texas and followed that with an 88-79 loss to UTSA. Women’s Basketball blew their four-game winning streak with a 62-60 loss to Tulane. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, Jaison Nieves, and Jacob Moreno.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Colin Schofield

Sienna Conaghan

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Jacob Moreno

Pablo Rouco

*