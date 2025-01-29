January 29: Inconsistent Play

Men’s Basketball broke their winning streak with a disappointing 76-67 loss against North Texas and followed that with an 88-79 loss to UTSA. Women’s Basketball blew their four-game winning streak with a 62-60 loss to Tulane. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, Jaison Nieves, and Jacob Moreno.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
