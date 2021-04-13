Jazz Jam in the Park On Saturday, the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy hosted an Inter-generational Jazz Jam outside the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park for Jazz Appreciation Month. 13 April 2021 Erik Coombs Multimedia, Multimedia, Web Exclusives Performers and members of Jazz Philadelphia stand in front of the crowd to pose for a photo at the end of the Inter-generational Jazz Jam at the Horticulture Center on April 10. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS Music credited to the artists at the event.
