Kamala Harris to hold rally at The Liacouras Center

The vice president and her running mate will be on Temple’s campus for their first rally on Aug. 6.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign will hold a rally at The Liacouras Center on Temple’s Main Campus on Aug. 6, the university announced Friday afternoon.

A time for the rally has not yet been announced to the public.

This will be the Vice President’s first rally with her running mate, who has yet to be named. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been in the mix since Harris was named the Democratic nominee for President.

“As a public university, Temple has a policy of making appropriate spaces available for rent to third-party organizations for these events regardless of their political party or stance,” President Richard Englert wrote in the announcement to the Temple community.

Harris became the party’s candidate following President Joe Biden’s decision to step out of the race on July 21. Since then, democrats have largely rallied behind Harris and continue to financially support her through the upcoming elections in November.

The rally in Philadelphia will begin their week-long tour of battleground states. Pennsylvania is a key state in the upcoming election as the swing state with the most electoral college votes. In 2020, Biden won the state’s 20 votes and former President Donald Trump secured the state against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Harris’ rally at Liacouras comes less than two months after Trump also held a rally at the venue on June 22. Englert said the rallies are not a sign of an endorsement for either candidate, as the Temple community voiced their concerns about the former president coming to campus.

“Temple is committed to protecting the First Amendment including freedom of speech and assembly,” Englert wrote. “This means that Temple fosters an environment open to a diversity of thought, opinion and peaceful expression.”