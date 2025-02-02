Kenyatta elected as DNC vice chair

The Temple alumnus joins Artie Blanco and David Hogg for the four-year position.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a 2012 strategic communications alumnus, has been elected as a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee in the party’s Feb. 1 election, the DNC announced late Saturday night.

Kenyatta, who announced his candidacy a month ago, joins the vice chair position alongside Artie Blanco, a longtime union and Latino civic engagement advocate from Nevada, and David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland High School shooting and gun violence activist from Florida.

“To my fellow DNC members – I will never forget the trust you’ve placed in me and this phenomenal team,” Kenyatta posted on social media Sunday morning. “We are going to revive this party and get sh-t done for our families!”

The new Chair, Ken Martin, has served at the head of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for 14 years. Secretary Jason Rae, treasurer Virginia McGregor and finance chair Chris Korge will continue to serve in their positions.

The Democratic National Committee election, held every four years, has 448 voting members and is conducted in National Harbor, Maryland. Every state’s chair and vice chair of their state Democratic Party and more than 200 elected members vote in the election.

Kenyatta still serves as representative for the 181st District, which encompasses much of Temple’s Main Campus.