Kopec helps lead Owls by example

Temple field hockey sophomore forward Julianne Kopec is not the most vocal player on the roster, but her impact is unmatched on the field.

Temple University field hockey is 5-1 heading into conference play under head coach Michelle Vittese. The second-year coach has helped create an open environment driven by leaders on and off the field.

This year, one of the quieter players has stepped into an unofficial leadership position on the team, becoming a role model through example rather than her voice. Temple sophomore forward Julianne Kopec is a constant source of energy that is relentless on the field.



Kopec was invited to the 2023 USA Field Hockey U-21 Developmental Squad Selection Camp based on her performance in July at the 2022 Senior Nexus Championship. The camp, which invited only 57 players, has been something Kopec has looked forward to for years.

“It has always been a goal of mine ever since I was little, so it’s just really special to be selected for it,” Kopec said.

Kopec has three goals and has helped guide the Owls to their 5-1 record. However, her stats do not tell the whole story of her impact on the field as she is the main facilitator of the attack for the Owls.



Kopec comes into her sophomore year looking to build on her successes from last season, where she led the team in goals with six as a freshman. She stepped up when the team needed her, but she still hasn’t fully found her voice, Vittese said.

“She’s not the most vocal leader which I think is really awesome,” Vittese said. “Just because you are the loudest voice in the room does not mean you’re the best leader.”

Athletes with Kopec’s talent are often looked to for leadership in their respective locker rooms. As Kopec has grown within the Temple field hockey program, she has carved out a role that does not require her to always be vocal. She trains and plays in a positive manner, a trait that has rubbed off on many teammates.

Being a young player thrusted into a leadership role can be difficult, but that’s another reason why Kopec used her hard work and determination to speak for her.

“She does a great job of leading by example,” said teammate sophomore midfielder Devin Kinzel. “She comes to practice ready to go and is always focused during film. It’s great when I have someone like that around, it pushes me to be better myself.”

Kopec is also preparing for USA Field Hockey’s upcoming selection camp. This winter she will be evaluated by USA Field Hockey’s coaches and potentially selected to join the 2023 U-21 and Development Squad.

After being awarded a spot on the development squad, the team will prepare for the Junior Pan American Championships with hopes to qualify for the women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in December of 2023 in Chile.

Vittese herself was a member of the USA Field Hockey team for eight years, appearing in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and she has been helpful during Kopec’s preparation for the selection camp, Kopec said.

For now, Kopec and the Owls will continue to focus on this season and work towards improving last year’s 8-11 overall record and 4-3 record in the Big East Conference, with Kopec serving as one of the driving forces behind their improved performance.

“She is able to come up with the results because of how hard she works,” Kinzel said. “It is just really great to have a teammate like that, someone that you can rely on to help the team win.”

______

“I’m just going into the season with the same mindset,” Kopec said. “I worked hard in the offseason just to keep the momentum going into this year.”