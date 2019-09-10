Larry Kaiser, CEO of Temple Health, resigns

Kaiser served for eight years and presided over major changes within the health system.

Larry Kaiser will step down as president and CEO of Temple University Health System on Dec. 31, the university announced today in a statement.

During Kaiser’s eight-year tenure, the health system made major investments in the hospital’s network of ambulatory care centers, and under Kaiser’s leadership, the Katz School of Medicine opened a branch-campus in Lehigh Valley at St. Luke’s University, according to the announcement.

Kaiser, who also served as the dean of the Katz School of Medicine and senior executive vice president for the Health Sciences Campus, added physicians in areas like robotic surgery and helped revive Temple’s organ transplant program.

Kaiser, who is the former president of the Houston Health Science Center at the University of Texas, also presided over the sale of Temple’s Fox Chase Cancer Center to Jefferson Health, though details of the sale have not been released.

“When [Kaiser] came to Temple, he aggressively tackled the monumental challenges facing Temple University Health System, being both a comprehensive academic medical center and a critical safety net for our North Philadelphia community,” said President Richard Englert in the announcement.

Stuart McLean, the health system’s chief restructuring officer, will assume the duties of acting CEO, the announcement said. John Daly, emeritus dean, will serve as interim dean of the Katz School of Medicine effective Sept. 30.

In the meantime, Kaiser will focus on restructuring the health system with McLean and the president of the university to ensure a smooth transition for the clinical enterprise and medical school, according to the announcement.

“It is clear that our efforts to comprehensively restructure the health system are well on the way to completion,” Kaiser said in the announcement. “I feel that we are on a solid path going forward, and that the time is right for me to move aside and allow new leadership to take the helm.”