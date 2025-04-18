Lay Bankz, Rob49 star at STAR in energetic 2025 Owlchella

After Rob49 stepped in for popular artist NLE Choppa cancelled in early April, students still showed up for the Thursday event.

Mariam Elias-Danjuma, a freshman communication studies major, showed up at 7 p.m. Thursday night to the STAR Complex on 15th Street near Montgomery. After going through the block party set outside with funnel cake, hot dogs, mocktails and bubble tea, she entered the indoor athletic field as the sun was still just setting through the red-and white-tinted windows.

“What the helly, that’s what I have to say,” Elias-Danjuma said after the show.

The 2025 Owlchella, featuring Philadelphia rapper Lay Bankz and New Orleans hit sensation Rob49, drew a crowd of almost 800 at its peak, with freshmen students excited to experience the 10th anniversary of the student-geared concert festival. At least 1000 people tapped into the event, said Samantha Ammons, Main Campus Program Board’s director of live entertainment.

EVELYN BLOWER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Previous guests include Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Flo Rida. But the 20-minute set from Rob49, an artist known for his TikTok-viral song, “WTHelly,” had some students wishing original headliner N-’helle’ Choppa made an appearance.

Rapper NLE Choppa canceled his Owlchella performance on April 9 due to circumstances outside of MCPB’s and his control.

“I’m a little disappointed, can’t even lie,” said Laila Lee-Burns, a freshman media studies and production major. “I was looking forward to the songs and what NLE Choppa was gonna perform for us, but it’s okay. We can ‘what the helly’ it out.”



That didn’t stop the crowd of excited students from taking advantage of a free concert before they lock back in for finals. DJ Si started his set at 5 p.m. as the crowd trickled in from the block party outside. Right at 7 p.m., to add insult to injury, he played NLE’s song “SLUT ME OUT” for the nearly 100 people who had found their way inside.

JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A few minutes past 7 p.m., Lay Bankz made her debut as the first artist to perform at Owlchella at the STAR Complex instead of The Liacouras Center, where the event is typically held. The athletic turf field made it comfortable for students to sit while waiting for friends or relaxing in between performances.

Bankz drew the crowd in with energetic dancing, even inviting some students on stage for a dance battle. Her set was interactive and enthusiastic, even though some of the audience knew only one or two of her songs.

EVELYN BLOWER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Bankz’s biggest hit, “Tell Ur Girlfriend,” made her an internet sensation after its release in 2024. After faking out the audience with the catchy synth, she finally gave them the moment they’d been waiting for. At parts, she went to the barricade to hand her microphone to students excited to sing parts of the lyrics.

Her 2023 “sassy man apocalypse” anthem, “Ick,” was one of her final performances before she left the stage after her 30-minute set, thanking Temple students for their time and energy.

They’d need to wait about another hour before Rob49 arrived.

DJ Si kept everyone entertained with music ranging from One Direction to Nicki Minaj. There were more dance competitions and tunes to keep everyone standing and ready. Some students left after realizing how long it would take between the two artists, or even used the field for its intended athletic purpose, throwing around their small water bottles like footballs.

Around 8:50 p.m., Rob49’s DJ set the stage and took almost no time introducing the new lead man. With very little preamble, the New Orleans native took the stage to his hit “WTHelly,” which brought the energy back to STAR. He came to the barricade multiple times to the glare of phone lights and cameras, catching the moment they’d all been waiting for.

JEREMY SHOVER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“I liked Rob49 better,” said Maria Malo, a freshman health professions major. “His songs are just more hype. The vibes were there more. Lay was cute, I loved her shirt and I loved how she interacted a lot.”

With a few more songs under his belt, Rob49 brought on more of the concert goers to the stage – and a birthday girl – for one of his last songs. He closed out the night with another round of “WTHelly” as he handed out and signed free t-shirts to students still left at the barricade.

Despite the chaos surrounding this year’s headliner and venue, a large majority of the crowd still left the scene with positivity and hope for the next year. Some students had recommendations for next year’s choices, including Elias-Danjum, who suggested popular artist Kevin Gates.

“No hate to [Lay Bankz] but maybe they should ask the students because that would get people a little bit more hype,” Elias-Danjuma said. “I know the attendance, like there were people here, but maybe they’d have more people if people saw who they wanted on stage.”