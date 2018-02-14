Letter containing slurs delivered to QPOC’s office

A letter that contained racial and homophobic slurs was delivered to the student organization, Queer People of Color, on Monday.

This is the first ever incident of hate mail being delivered to the club, said Carmella Hall, QPOC’s president.

“I’m not scared,” she told The Temple News. “I’m offended … but a note can’t stop me.”

Temple Police are investigating the incident, wrote Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, in an email.

Hall found the letter after it was apparently slipped under the door to QPOC’s office in the Student Center. She believes the letter was intended for one of the members of QPOC’s executive board, but the letter was not addressed to anyone in particular. It wasn’t signed.

Hall added that the university has been providing support since the letter was found, including from Student Activities and the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equality, Advocacy and Leadership.

Thx for sharing this message! Our office is swiftly working with & supporting the QPoC exec board. We adamantly speak out against any homophobia or speech that demeans a persons identity. Additionally we offer awareness programs such as safe zone to enlighten abt gender/sexuality https://t.co/5acDtPb1y9 — Instl. Diversity🦉 (@TUBurrow) February 14, 2018

“I want to tell people, ‘Don’t be afraid,’” Hall said. “People support you, there are people behind you.”

She added that she feels Temple is a safe space for LGBTQ people. In a later email to The Temple News, Hall wrote that members of QPOC expressed disgust toward the letter at the club’s general assembly meeting on Monday.