LETTER: Staying silent on mass deportation is enabling the violation of human rights

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter is written by a reader of The Temple News. The content in this letter is not reflective of the opinions of The Temple News. All students, faculty, staff and readers are encouraged to send letters to the editor to have their voice or opinion heard.

On Jan. 20, I watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration with a broken heart.

I watched as he was sworn into office for a second time, and felt fear spreading through my body as an international student and immigrant from a Latin American country. I knew the upcoming months would be tumultuous, but nothing could have prepared me for the first week of Trump’s second term.

With a sea of executive orders, Trump targeted the immigrant community among other marginalized groups. Some of the orders included ending birthright citizenship and freezing federal funding for all non-governmental organizations supporting “removable or illegal aliens,” like the American Immigration Council.

Trump also ordered the attorney general to deny federal funding for “sanctuary cities” interfering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity to allow his administration to enact its mass deportation plan, the Associated Press reported.

On Jan. 22, I started worrying about possible raids by ICE. It was especially concerning when I read that Trump allowed ICE to conduct raids inside schools and churches, which have been deemed protected sensitive locations since 2011.

My mom called me that same day, but I told her I would call her back because I didn’t want to be heard speaking Spanish outside my house.

On Jan. 26, I packed all my immigration documents in my school bag before heading to class, because of the rumors about ICE raids taking place across Philadelphia. Just two days later, ICE arrested seven immigrants during a raid of a car wash in Juniata Park, less than four miles away from Main Campus.

It’s a fact that immigrants are an essential part of this country. They stimulate the economy, contribute to the country’s GDP and pay taxes, according to the Migration Policy Institute. But most importantly, immigrants are also humans and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

While Trump’s executive orders continue to devastate the political landscape, it’s more important than ever to be vocal about the systemic attack taking place and to advocate for basic human rights. This is not an issue that only affects the immigrant community —– it affects the whole country and people who have the ability to protest and spread resources should do it.

Amidst the chaos and uncertainty within the immigrant community, Trump has called for the deportation of more immigrants. ICE was given a 1,200-1,400 daily arrest quota in January, NBC News reported.

By the end of January, Trump deported around 200 Colombians, none of whom had criminal records in the U.S. or Colombia. People on the deportation flights were treated with no dignity as most of them on the flight were chained up and kept in high temperatures, regardless of the presence of children and pregnant women, BBC reported.

The conditions in which deportations are taking place are inhumane, and the narrative being spread by the White House is xenophobic, racist and full of hate. While people might be overwhelmed by Trump’s flurry of executive orders, this is not the time to turn a blind eye or accept what is going on.

Immigrants have been protesting Trump’s policies across the country. There have been protests in Philadelphia and other major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. On Feb. 3, immigrant activists promoted “A Day Without Immigrants” to oppose Trump’s administration.

However, many immigrants fear participating in movements like this because they are scared of jeopardizing their immigration status. Trump has already attempted to punish international students who participated in pro-Palestine protests and even signed an executive order to have them deported, NPR reported.

The government isn’t only attempting to prevent people from exercising their freedom of speech, but it’s also making it harder for an already vulnerable community to advocate for their rights. There is strength in numbers and the immigrant community needs support from everyone, especially during a time when advocating for what is right can jeopardize someone’s immigration status.

People can support the immigrant community by donating to organizations like Juntos, that work to help immigrants in the city. They can also share resources about how to deal with ICE on their social media platforms, attend protests and vote for representatives who will advocate to protect immigrants. People can also show support with small actions like checking up on their immigrant friends and letting them know they support them through uncertain times.

Not everyone can speak up without facing potential repercussions. Even as I write this, I can hear my father’s voice warning me not to get involved or publish anything critical of the Trump administration because he fears my immigration status will be jeopardized if I do.

This is why every person who has the privilege to protest and advocate for immigrant rights should get involved and raise their voice to speak against the violation of human rights that is currently taking place.

Silence and ambiguity are not an option; it’s time to support the immigrant community and stand up for unalienable rights. Staying quiet is enabling what is happening to a community that has played a huge role in building this country.

The author of this letter was granted anonymity for their safety and privacy.