LETTER: Take all instances of sexual violence seriously

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter is written by a student at Temple and reader of The Temple News. The content in this letter is not reflective of the opinions of The Temple News. All students, faculty, staff and readers are encouraged to send letters to the editor to have their voice or opinion heard.

Additionally, the alleged incidents in this letter occurred prior to the hiring of current TUPD leadership, including Chief of Police Jennifer Griffin.

Temple is an institution that prides itself on taking sexual misconduct seriously, but two years ago I was sexually assaulted — and this letter is to let the student body know that the university did not take my instance of sexual violence seriously. I have done everything in my power to fight for myself, and it is time I told my story.

During my third semester at Temple, I first reported my sexual assault to the Temple Police. Like any survivor looking to report, the primary fear is not being believed to the core. TUPD made the claim — based on a “lack of evidence” — that it never happened due to the lengthy nature it took for me to report the incident.

I reported only six months after I was assaulted — it took me that long to fully comprehend that what happened to me was assault. Every instance of sexual assault should be taken seriously, regardless of when the survivor can bring themselves to report it. I cannot walk past the TUPD without feeling the anxiety and rage toward my experience.

Additionally, when I first took my case to the University’s Title IX office, no action was taken. The university, based on the official Title IX laws, has the responsibility to respond and act promptly and efficiently, but had not when I made my first official Title IX complaint.

My right to report it to the university has been infringed upon with no available information on when, or how I would be able to move forward with any type of valid Title IX procedure. The Title IX office knew of my correspondence with the police, and despite my greatest efforts to be believed, I was once again pushed into this dangerous place that comes from not being believed.

I wish I had never reported my assault. This should never be the case — no survivor should ever regret reporting.

The university has the obligation to act with the rights of survivors in mind — I have the right for my assault to be handled in a fair and timely manner.

Additionally, it is the right of survivors to not be retaliated against by the university — another right that Temple had infringed upon. After taking my case to TUPD, the officer in charge of handling my case took it to the university — in which the attempt at retaliation had taken place and succeeded.

The threat of both suspension and expulsion from the university was made. Where the university had an obligation to not only reject the instance of retaliation but to provide a safe space for me to report, it failed to do so. I fear what would happen if I ever needed to utilize Title IX resources again, as well as what outcome could be received.

My perpetrator is still attending the university, and it is my responsibility to use everything in my power to exercise my rights, which have been completely taken away. I wish to make sure they are also held accountable for violating my autonomy and stop them from violating anyone else’s on this campus.

Temple has failed me, and I wish to do everything in my power to ensure that no other survivor ever experiences this type of negligence. How is the student body supposed to feel safe enough to report sexual misconduct, if the fear of retaliation is ever-so looming?

I beg Temple to please do better. Be the institution I used to be proud to be a student of.

The author of this letter was granted anonymity for their safety and privacy.