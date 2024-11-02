Light after the storm

A student reflects on losing her home during Hurricane Maria and the growth she experienced after moving to the United States.

I was 13 years old when the Category Five Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. It was Sept. 20, 2017; I remember trying to sleep when my dad suddenly took me to my younger brother’s room where my other brother and my mom were because it was the safest place in the house based on its structure and width.

The hurricane was so powerful we could feel our house rock from side to side. We were afraid of what might happen to us, so we made a circle and began to pray. Every word, breath and hug were valuable in that moment.

My youngest brother was a newborn and my other brother was only three. As their older sister, I felt a responsibility to keep them calm. I was scared of failing them, so I acted like the hurricane was just a little rain.

Fortunately, the baby slept through the chaos and my three-year-old brother eventually fell back to sleep after being woken up by the storm noises. It was calm inside even though everything else was out of control outside. Together, we were okay.

When we went outside, Puerto Rico was unrecognizable. The roofs of some houses were blown off and owners used sheets to cover them. Many people were without water or electricity, and we found trees and light poles in the middle of the streets. I was completely devastated and shocked by the damage Maria caused.

Puerto Rico completely stopped from then on. School and jobs paused. The country was suddenly quiet with no one around. But there was no pause for our family. We acted fast to start drawing water from the house and to put everything back together.

Bills were extremely high and unemployment in Puerto Rico was increasing. The government’s statements and response to the conditions of our country and the lack of groceries worried my parents deeply.

No one thought of anyone but themselves after the hurricane landed. Many people would purchase more than five packs of water bottles at the grocery store, which meant other people were left without safe drinking water. Throughout the whole experience, I learned that without empathy, the world is dark. It’s hard for people to think of others when they have their own problems to deal with.

Because of the hurricane damage, our family made the difficult decision to move away from Puerto Rico. On Christmas Day in 2017, we left home to begin a brand-new chapter in Philadelphia. I was heartbroken by what my country was going through and I knew when I left I would miss it. But what I missed most was the happiness, kindness and positivity I felt before the hurricane hit.

Adapting to a new way of life was not easy. On my first day of school in the United States, I felt weird even sitting down at a normal desk because in Puerto Rico we use pupitres, where the chair and a table are connected. The rest of the class looked at me as if I didn’t belong when I tried to sit down sideways like I was used to doing back home.

Philadelphia welcomed our family as we were finding our path. With the fast-paced environment of helping at home and adjusting to our new life, I did not allow myself to cope with my feelings of sadness, fear and anger associated with the move and the hurricane.

During my first summer in the U.S., I went to a girl’s summer program where I learned how to feel confident, beautiful and strong. They encouraged me to feel good about myself completely and gave me opportunities to network as well as improve my resume.

The summer program helped me overcome my experience with Hurricane Maria by giving me a space to talk about it through their organization’s podcast. This experience allowed me to accept all the frustration I felt after I had bottled it up inside for so long thinking I could’ve done more than I did. But, after all, I was only 13 years old. ,

I realized I missed Puerto Rico during our first Christmas in the U.S. The rest of my family still lived there and I knew I would be in my great-grandma’s house, celebrating with eating, dancing and gifts.

It was inevitable I’d miss Puerto Rico because it’s where I was born and where my childhood memories took place. Yet, I still don’t regret getting on the plane and leaving to improve our lives.

From the outside, this hurricane may look like only rain and winds. But for me, it was the starting point of acting with prudence and growing into an adult. I was constantly helping my parents, so it only made sense I would mentally grow faster.

The fact that I’m in America is a dream because I’m making my family and myself proud. I graduated high school and became valedictorian with college credits. My parents have stable jobs and my brothers are doing well in school. Our life is better.

No matter how much negativity comes my way, I’m determined to exceed my expectations and I surprise myself every day. With my family’s support, I have the energy to step out of my comfort zone and be proud of my identity. I am thankful that the light came after the storm.